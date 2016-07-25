NEW YORK, July 25 Demand at the latest auction
of U.S. six-month Treasury bills on Monday rose for a second
consecutive week, resulting in a modest drop in the interest
rate paid to investors from a week earlier, Treasury data
showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of six-month T-bills offered
was 3.84, up from 3.28 last week. Two weeks
earlier, this gauge of auction demand was 3.07, the lowest since
June 2009.
The interest rate on the latest six-month bill issue was
0.425 percent, down slightly from 0.430 percent at last week's
six-month bill sale.
