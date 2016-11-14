(Adds details on latest T-bill sales)

NEW YORK Nov 14 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold a combined $78 billion of bills at the highest interest rates since late 2008 amid a dramatic sell-off in bond markets worldwide sparked by Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win.

The Treasury auctioned $42 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.515 percent, which was the highest rate since 0.530 percent at a three-month auction on Nov. 3, 2008.

It sold $36 billion of six-month T-bills at an interest rate of 0.625 percent, the highest rate since 0.840 percent at a six-month auction on Nov. 17, 2008.

Bidding was lower than at recent auctions as investors have dumped bonds in favor of stocks on worries about possible looser fiscal programs and tighter trade policies from Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress, which could stoke inflation.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-month bills offered was 3.13, the lowest since July 11, while for the six-month auction it was also 3.13, also the lowest since July 11.

The Treasury will sell a record high $65 billion in four-week or one-month bills on Tuesday for a second straight week.

In the "when-issued" market, traders expected the upcoming one-month T-bill to sell at a rate of 0.2975 percent early Monday afternoon, compared with 0.270 percent at the one-month bill sale held last week, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)