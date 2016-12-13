FOREX-Dollar edges up, Mexican peso tumbles on Trump's tax proposal
* Dollar gains vs yen as BOJ increases medium-term JGB purchases
NEW YORK Dec 13 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $45 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.480 percent, which was the highest for this debt maturity at an auction since October 2008, Treasury data showed.
This compared with an interest rate of 0.34 percent at the prior one-month bill sale last week.
The one-month T-bill sale came as the Federal Reserve was scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday where policy-makers have been widely expected to raise short-term interest rates by a quarter point to a target range of 0.50-0.75 percent.
The ratio of bids to the amount of one-month bills offered was 3.21, which the lowest since the one-month T-bill auction held in Aug. 23. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dollar gains vs yen as BOJ increases medium-term JGB purchases
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at tax event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-MARKE