NEW YORK Dec 11 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion in 30-year government bonds at a yield of 2.848 percent, which was the lowest yield at a long bond auction since November 2012, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of the amount of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered came in at 2.76. This gauge of overall demand at a bond auction was the highest since January 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)