BRIEF-NN Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $400 mln - sec filing
* NN Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $400 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 11 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion in 30-year government bonds at a yield of 2.848 percent, which was the lowest yield at a long bond auction since November 2012, according to Treasury data.
The ratio of the amount of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered came in at 2.76. This gauge of overall demand at a bond auction was the highest since January 2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* NN Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $400 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 16 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said the city would suffer huge cuts to a wide array of services and capital funding, jeopardizing everything from housing inspections and senior services to transit projects and counter-terrorism efforts, under President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget.
* Notes will carry a 5.0% interest rate, payable semi-annually in 50% cash and 50% cash or ordinary shares at cyren's election