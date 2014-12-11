* Latest 30-year bond supply sold at lowest yield in over 2 years

* Growth worries, falling oil stoke demand for long-dated bonds

* U.S. 5-to-30-year yield gap hovers at tightest in nearly 6 years

* Primary dealers buy fewest 30-year bonds since its return (Recasts first paragraph, updates throughout)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Dec 11 Investors scrambled on Thursday for $13 billion worth of 30-year U.S. Treasury debt, as demand for the longest maturity U.S. government bond was the strongest in nearly two years, Treasury data showed.

Demand for longer-dated Treasuries has intensified in recent days as tumbling oil prices and disappointing data in Asia and Europe heighten anxiety about global disinflation and slowing growth.

This view spurred traders and money managers to increase their curve-flattener positions, where they raise their stakes in longer-dated Treasuries and reduce their ownership of shorter-dated debt.

Curve flattener bets are profitable if shorter-dated yields rise faster than longer-dated yields or longer-dated yields fall faster than short-dated yields.

"Today's auction results are consistent with this theme continuing, flattening through resistance," Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co, wrote in a research note.

"With global economic weakness, no threat of deflation and increased political risk in Europe, we expect that the flattening will continue through the end of the year," he added.

During this curve flattening move, the yield spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries narrowed to 127 basis points, the tightest since shortly after the Federal Reserve adopted its near zero interest rate policy in December 2008.

Two weeks ago, the five-to-30-year U.S. yield gap was almost 140 basis points.

At Thursday's auction, the ratio of the number of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered came in at 2.76. This gauge of overall demand at a bond auction was the highest since January 2013.

The 30-year bond sale was the final part of this week's fixed-rate Treasuries supply, which included $25 billion in three-year notes and $21 billion in 10-year debt.

The latest 30-year Treasuries issue, due November 2044, fetched a yield of 2.848 percent, the lowest yield at a long bond auction since November 2012.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 49.84 percent of the 30-year supply, the biggest since June, while smaller bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 24.26 percent.

This left primary dealers, or the 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed, with 25.90 percent of the 30-year offering. This was this group's smallest share since the 30-year bond was reintroduced in February 2006.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Steve Orlofsky)