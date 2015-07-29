NEW YORK, July 29 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Wednesday sold $35 billion of five-year notes to strong
investor demand in advance of a statement from the Federal
Reserve which might offer clues on the timing of an interest
rate increase.
The latest five-year note issue fetched a yield of 1.625
percent. It was below the June auction's 1.710 percent which was
the highest since December.
The ratio of bids submitted to the amount offered
was 2.58, which was the highest since November and
above the 2.39 seen at the prior auction in June.
