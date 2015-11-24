NEW YORK Nov 24 Smaller bond dealers, large investment funds and other direct bidders on Tuesday bought the most U.S. five-year Treasuries notes at an auction in 13 months, Treasury data showed.

Direct bidders accounted for 10.15 percent of the $35 billion five-year debt issue offered, up from 3.81 percent at the prior auction in October and the most since the 10.50 percent in October 2014.

Investment funds, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders purchased 56.69 percent of the five-year supply, down from 58.98 percent in October.

Primary dealers, or the 22 top Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 33.17 percent, down from October's 37.25 percent.

Overall bidding measured by the ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.52, up from 2.43 last month and close to its 12-month average.

The Treasury paid investors and dealers a yield of 1.670 percent on the latest five-year issue, up from 1.415 percent in October and the highest yield since June's 1.710 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)