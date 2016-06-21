(Adds details on latest 5-year auction)

NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. government's five-year note auction on Tuesday fetched its weakest overall bid from traders and investors in nearly seven years amid worries about Thursday's Britain referendum on its European Union membership.

U.S. Treasuries prices may fall as investors shed their safe-haven bond holdings if a majority of British voters decide to remain in the EU, analysts said before the auction.

The risk of a swift price drop likely kept investors from bidding aggressively for the latest medium-term issue, they said.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year notes offered was 2.29, the lowest since July 2009. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.60 at the prior five-year auction in May.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 57.21 percent of the latest five-year issue, their smallest share since March.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 3.73 percent, their smallest share in three years.

Primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve, bought 39.06 percent, their largest share since August 2015.

The five-year Treasury note due June 2021 cleared at a yield of 1.218 percent, which was the lowest since February.

Last week, safe-haven bids due to Brexit fears and the Fed officials' reducing their view on the number of possible rate increases pushed short-to-medium U.S. yields to four-month lows.

