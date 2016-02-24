NEW YORK Feb 24 The top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday bought their smallest share of five-year Treasury notes at an auction, Treasury data showed.

These primary dealers purchased 22.72 percent of the $34 billion in five-year government debt offered, down from 37.81 percent at the previous auction held in January.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 67.25 percent of the latest five-year Treasuries supply, more than January's 53.54 percent and their largest share since the record 67.49 percent set in July.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 10.02 percent, up from 8.64 percent in January.

Strong investor demand, which was stoked on worries about a weak global economy and safe-haven bids on jitters about the United Kingdom leaving the European Union resulted in the yield on the latest five-year note auction to clear at 1.169 percent.

This was the lowest yield at a five-year Treasury note sale since May 2013.

Separately, the Treasury added $11.4 billion in this five-year note issue for the Fed's bond portfolio. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)