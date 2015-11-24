NEW YORK Nov 24 Bidding for Tuesday's $13
billion worth of U.S. two-year Treasury floating-rate notes was
soft despite expectations the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates in December.
The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year floating-rate
debt offered was 3.11, little changed from 3.10 at
the prior auction in October.
The latest bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall auction
demand, was well below the average of 4.10 since this security
was introduced in January 2014.
The interest rate margin above its benchmark was 21.6 basis
points, which was the widest since the two-year floating-rate
note was introduced.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)