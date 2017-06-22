* Offshore investors buy fewest U.S. 30-year bonds since Sept 2015 * Fund managers buy most benchmark 10-year notes since August (Adds background) NEW YORK, June 22 Overseas investors slashed their purchases of longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt at government auctions in early June ahead of the Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate hike, U.S. Treasury Department data released on Thursday showed. Offshore investors turned into sellers of Treasuries in April, Treasury data showed last week. On the other hand, investment funds ramped up purchases of the new supply of benchmark 10-year and 30-year Treasury securities earlier this month. Foreigners bought $2.478 billion of the $20 billion in 10-year Treasuries offered on June 12. This was half of the $4.894 billion they bought in May and the fewest of this maturity purchased at an auction since last September. They purchased $798 million of the $12 billion in 30-year bonds offered on June 13, down from $1.563 billion in May. This was also the smallest amount of long bonds bought at auction since September 2015. On June 14, the U.S. central bank as expected raised key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent, its second rate hike in 2017. The Fed also offered details on its plan to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, possibly later this year. Fund managers bought $11.105 billion in 10-year government notes earlier this month, the most since August 2016. This compared with $9.762 billion in May. Fund managers also purchased $7.285 billion in 30-year Treasuries in early June, less than the $7.621 billion they bought in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)