NEW YORK, July 27 Demand at a $15 billion auction of U.S. two-year Treasury floating-rate notes on Wednesday rose its strongest level in a year, in contrast with the paltry bidding at two fixed-rate government note sales earlier this week, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year floating-rate securities offered was 3.82, up from 3.15 at the prior auction in June and the highest since 3.93 at an auction in July 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong)