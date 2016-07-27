BRIEF-AMG announces initiation of cash dividend, increase in share repurchase authorization
NEW YORK, July 27 Demand at a $15 billion auction of U.S. two-year Treasury floating-rate notes on Wednesday rose its strongest level in a year, in contrast with the paltry bidding at two fixed-rate government note sales earlier this week, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year floating-rate securities offered was 3.82, up from 3.15 at the prior auction in June and the highest since 3.93 at an auction in July 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Mercer International Inc announces plans to issue $225 million of senior notes in private offering and the conditional redemption of all outstanding 7.000% senior notes due 2019
* Says to issue between 3.5 billion euros ($3.72 billion) and 5 billion euros in bonds at an auction on Thursday