BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK Feb 22 Bidding at Wednesday's $13 billion U.S. two-year floating-rate Treasury note auction was the weakest in nearly a year, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.08, the lowest since last March and below 3.16 at the prior 2-year FRN sale in January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* s&p says Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, dc series 2017a-1 and a-2 bonds rated 'aa-' Source text - http://bit.ly/1YEIeyB
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V