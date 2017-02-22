NEW YORK Feb 22 Bidding at Wednesday's $13 billion U.S. two-year floating-rate Treasury note auction was the weakest in nearly a year, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.08, the lowest since last March and below 3.16 at the prior 2-year FRN sale in January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)