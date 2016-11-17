NEW YORK Nov 17 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to solid investor demand amid worries of a pickup in price growth from possible big tax cuts and federal spending under a Trump administration.

The yield on the latest 10-year TIPS supply was 0.369 percent, which was the highest at a 10-year TIPS auction since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)