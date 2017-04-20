Swedish apartment prices rises 7 pct yr/yr in May
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in May from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday awarded primary dealers or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business with the Federal Reserve the lowest amount ever at an auction of five-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities.
The government's finance arm allotted 16.66 percent of the $16 billion in five-year TIPS offered to primary dealers. This compared with a 18.69 percent share they were awarded in December, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in May from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 14 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 2 June 2017 to update the name of China United Property Insurance Company Limited's immediate parent. Fitch Ratings has affirmed China United Property Insurance Company Limited's (CUPI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A-' (Strong). The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on CUPI's ownership by China Orient Asset Management Co.,
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: AU Small Finance Bank Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal, NABARD Chairman HK Bhanwala to inaugurate bank's corporate office in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Sing