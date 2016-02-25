Feb 25 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it postponed the close of a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes to Friday from Thursday due to "a technical issue."

The non-competitive and competition bidding of the latest seven-year debt offering will take place at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) and 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) on Friday, the Treasury said.

"The settlement date and all other aspects of the auction remain unchanged from the original announcement," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)