UPDATE 1-Ukraine's central bank governor Gontareva resigns - official source
KIEV, April 10 Ukraine's Central Bank Governor, Valeria Gontareva, has resigned, an official said on Monday, without giving further details.
Feb 25 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it postponed the close of a $28 billion sale of seven-year notes to Friday from Thursday due to "a technical issue."
The non-competitive and competition bidding of the latest seven-year debt offering will take place at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) and 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) on Friday, the Treasury said.
"The settlement date and all other aspects of the auction remain unchanged from the original announcement," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
KIEV, April 10 Ukraine's Central Bank Governor, Valeria Gontareva, has resigned, an official said on Monday, without giving further details.
KIEV, April 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva has resigned, an official at the central bank said on Monday.