NEW YORK, April 28 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $28 billion of seven-year notes to strong investor demand at a yield of 1.634 percent, the highest since January, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered offered was 2.65, which was the highest since February 2014. At the previous auction in March, the overall gauge of auction demand was 2.51. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)