BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corp offers private placement to existing shareholders, investors
* Percy Street Capital Corporation offers private placement to existing shareholders and other investors
NEW YORK Dec 29 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.04 percent and $24 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.13 percent, Treasury data showed.
The interest rate on the latest three-month T-bill was lower than the 0.06 percent at the three-month bill auction last week which was the highest since Feb. 10.
The interest rate on the latest six-month T-bill sale was lower than last week's 0.16 percent which was the highest since Oct. 19, 2012.
Bidding for both T-bill issues was stronger than last week but was still below recent averages, analysts said.
The ratio of the amount of bids to the amount of three-month bills offered, or bid-to-cover ratio, was 3.94, up from 3.83 the previous week.
The bid-to-cover ratio at the six-month T-bill auction was 3.94, higher than 3.74 the prior week.
For more on latest three-month bill sale, see
For more on the latest six-month bill sale, see (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Percy Street Capital Corporation offers private placement to existing shareholders and other investors
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday that he believes China substantially manipulated its currency in the past to gain a trade advantage, but it was unclear if Beijing is still doing so.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The former chief executive of human resources software firm Zenefits, Parker Conrad, on Tuesday made public a new startup that will compete with his old company, marking a comeback by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who left Zenefits under a cloud.