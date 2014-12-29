NEW YORK Dec 29 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $24 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.04 percent and $24 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.13 percent, Treasury data showed.

The interest rate on the latest three-month T-bill was lower than the 0.06 percent at the three-month bill auction last week which was the highest since Feb. 10.

The interest rate on the latest six-month T-bill sale was lower than last week's 0.16 percent which was the highest since Oct. 19, 2012.

Bidding for both T-bill issues was stronger than last week but was still below recent averages, analysts said.

The ratio of the amount of bids to the amount of three-month bills offered, or bid-to-cover ratio, was 3.94, up from 3.83 the previous week.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the six-month T-bill auction was 3.94, higher than 3.74 the prior week.

