Gilt yields near one-month low as Britain starts clock on Brexit
LONDON, March 29 British government bonds rallied to their highest in almost a month on Wednesday as Prime Minister Theresa May formally started two years of talks to leave the European Union, Demand was boosted by end-of-quarter buying across major markets as well as by market uncertainty about Brexit. Benchmark 10-year gilt yields sank 4 basis points on the day to 1.149 percent, their lowest since March 6, while 20-year gilt yields touched their