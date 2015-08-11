NEW YORK Aug 11 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $24 billion of three-year notes with indirect bidders purchasing their highest share in more than 5-1/2 years, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders are three major groups that participate at Treasuries auctions. They include investment funds and foreign central banks.

Indirect bidders bought 52.81 percent of the latest three-year note supply, their biggest share since December 2009 and above the 47.74 percent at the prior auction in July.

