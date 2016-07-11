* Bid-to-cover ratio at 3-year note sale lowest in 7 years

* U.S. to sell $20 bln 10-year notes, $12 bln 30-year bonds (Adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 11 The sizzling $13.4 trillion U.S. Treasury market cooled a bit on Monday as investors gave a cold shoulder to a $24 billion sale three-year notes, part of $56 billion of new government supply hitting the market this week.

The overall bidding the latest supply of three-year U.S. Treasury notes was the weakest in seven years, a sharp contrast with recent strong demand for U.S. government debt which pushed longer-dated yields to record lows.

Competing corporate bond supply and a strong June U.S. jobs report pared some of the appetite for Treasuries, traders and investors said.

"We are in the middle of a bit of indigestion," said James Sarni, senior portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles.

Three-year and other short-dated U.S. yields in particular have risen on selling as traders scaled back bets that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates.

Friday's June jobs report showed U.S. employers added 287,000 workers last month, the most in eight months, which easily beat analysts' forecast.

"It took away fears about the Fed easing rates," said John Briggs, RBS Securities' Head of Strategy, Americas in Stamford, Connecticut.

It is too early to tell whether the global scramble for higher-yielding Treasuries due to economic worries following Britain's vote to leave the European Union last month simply paused or is poised for a reversal, analysts said.

U.S. yields are higher than most G20 countries, with nearly $13 trillion worth of government debt in Europe and Japan in negative yield territory.

The Treasury Department will sell $20 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $12 billion of 30-year bonds on Wednesday. .

"I see no problem with supply since the world is so awash in cash," Payden's Sarni said.

At Monday's three-year auction, the ratio of bids to the $24 billion debt offered was 2.69, down from 2.79 at the prior auction in June and the lowest since July 2009, when it was 2.62.

The latest three-year notes were sold at a yield of 0.765 percent, the lowest since February 2014. However, it was 0.7 of a basis point higher than what traders had expected in the "when-issued" market.

Fund mangers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 44.75 percent of the latest three-year supply, which was their smallest share since February. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft and Jeffrey Hodgson)