NEW YORK May 10 Investors snapped up $24 billion of three-year Treasury notes on Tuesday, giving a strong kick-off to the first leg of this week's $62 billion quarterly funding, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-year debt offered was 2.93, up from 2.72 at the prior three-year note sale in April. It was also the highest for this gauge on overall auction demand since January. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)