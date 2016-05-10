(Adds details on auction, quotes, paragraphs 3-10)

NEW YORK May 10 Investors snapped up $24 billion of three-year Treasury notes on Tuesday, giving a strong kickoff to the first leg of this week's $62 billion quarterly funding, U.S. Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-year debt offered was 2.93, up from 2.72 at the prior three-year note sale in April. It was also the highest for this gauge on overall auction demand since January.

"This afternoon's 3-year note auction went very well," Stone & McCarthy Research Associates' market strategist John Canavan wrote in note on the latest three-year note sale.

Fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders purchased 61.50 percent of the latest three-year issue, their biggest share since January.

Small dealers and other direct bidders bought 10.23 percent of the three-year offering, down from 11.46 percent at last month's auction.

The two groups' purchases totaled 71.7 percent, which was the third-largest on record. Their largest combined stake was 76.15 percent, set in November 2009.

Primary dealers or the 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve accounted for 28.27 percent of purchases, their smallest share since January.

"The strength of the buyside demand held the dealer hit ratio down," Canavan wrote.

The Treasury will sell $23 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $15 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Proceeds from the debt sales will repay $60.1 billion to bondholders and raise $1.9 billion in new cash for the federal government, the Treasury said last week.

