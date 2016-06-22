U.S. housing demand seen holding up despite rising rates
April 12 Fears that higher home mortgage rates this year will keep buyers away and hit home sales could be overblown.
NEW YORK, June 22 Indirect bidders that include fund managers and foreign central banks on Wednesday purchased their biggest ever share at an auction of U.S. 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, Treasury data showed.
This group of bidders bought 77.02 percent of the $5 billion 30-year TIPS offered, surpassing the prior record of 70.82 percent at a 30-year TIPS sale held a year ago. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
April 12 Fears that higher home mortgage rates this year will keep buyers away and hit home sales could be overblown.
BUENOS AIRES, April 12 Peru's economy will grow around 3 percent in 2017, lower than the 3.8 percent previously expected due to the impact of deadly flood, Economy Minister Alfredo Thorne said on Wednesday in a presentation to Congress. Deadly floods and mudslides in the central and northern coasts of the country in March caused severe damage to infrastructure.