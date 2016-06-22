Peru cuts 2017 growth forecast to 3 pct due to flood impact -minister

BUENOS AIRES, April 12 Peru's economy will grow around 3 percent in 2017, lower than the 3.8 percent previously expected due to the impact of deadly flood, Economy Minister Alfredo Thorne said on Wednesday in a presentation to Congress. Deadly floods and mudslides in the central and northern coasts of the country in March caused severe damage to infrastructure.