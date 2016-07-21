NEW YORK, July 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $13 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to solid investor demand at a yield of 0.045 percent, the lowest yield at an auction since May 2013, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year TIPS offered was 2.39, up from 2.27 at the prior auction in May and the highest since March 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)