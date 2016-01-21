NEW YORK Jan 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $15 billion of 10-year inflation bonds to soft demand at a yield of 0.725 percent, which was the highest level since May 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities offered was 2.19, down from 2.38 at the prior 10-year TIPS sale held in November.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall auction demand, was the weakest since July 2008. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)