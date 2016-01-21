(Recasts lead, adds quote, byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK Jan 21 Investors who were concerned worried about weakening U.S. price growth stayed away on Thursday from a $15 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, which scraped together its weakest total demand in 7-1/2 years.

It was a "pretty ugly auction," said Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.

The poor TIPS sale sparked a fresh wave of selling in regular Treasuries, sending the 30-year bond briefly lower by 1 point in price before recovering.

Tumbling commodity prices and fears about a slowing global economy have battered inflation expectations, and influenced bets over whether the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in 2016.

The surprise 0.1 percent dip in the U.S. consumer price index in December underpinned concerns whether a strong dollar and falling oil prices, which hit their lowest in 12 years on Wednesday, would disrupt the domestic expansion.

Analysts had cautioned that TIPS demand would be soft in this climate, but were hopeful that TIPS were cheap enough to entice bargain-minded investors.

TIPS inflation breakeven rates, or the yield differences between TIPS and regular Treasuries, have tumbled with oil prices. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, which gauges investors' 10-year inflation outlook, hit 1.32 percent on Wednesday, which was the lowest since April 2009.

Some details on the TIPS auction were more dismal than expected.

"Cheap breakevens weren't enough to entice buyers and the sell-off in real yields in the aftermath of the auction is dragging nominal yields higher as well," Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets wrote in a research note.

A yield of 0.725 percent on the latest 10-year TIPS issue was the highest level since May 2011 and came in more than 4 basis points above its expected level.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year offered was 2.19, down from 2.38 at the prior 10-year TIPS sale held in November.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall auction demand, was the weakest since July 2008.

Investment firms, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought 56.6 percent of the 10-year TIPS supply, which was their smallest share since September 2014.

Small bond dealers and other direct bidders purchased 9.0 percent, which was their largest stake since March 2015.

Primary dealers, or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed, bought 33.5 percent, which was their most since September 2014. (Editing by Chris Reese and Bernadette Baum)