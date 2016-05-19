China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK May 19 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.275 percent, the lowest level since an auction held in March 2015, Treasury data showed.
At the prior sale in March, the Treasury sold $11 billion of 10-year TIPS at a yield of 0.315 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.