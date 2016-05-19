NEW YORK May 19 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.275 percent, the lowest level since an auction held in March 2015, Treasury data showed.

At the prior sale in March, the Treasury sold $11 billion of 10-year TIPS at a yield of 0.315 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)