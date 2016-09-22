NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.052 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year TIPS offered was 2.59, the strongest level since May 2014. This gauge of overall auction demand measured 2.39 at the previous 10-year TIPS auction held in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)