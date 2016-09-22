BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities at a yield of 0.052 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.
The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year TIPS offered was 2.59, the strongest level since May 2014. This gauge of overall auction demand measured 2.39 at the previous 10-year TIPS auction held in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.