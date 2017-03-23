NEW YORK, March 23 The U.S. Treasury Department
on Thursday sold $11 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities to solid investor demand at a yield of
0.466 percent, which was the highest yield at a 10-year TIPS
auction since January 2016.
The Treasury awarded large fund managers, small bond dealers
and other direct bidders 15.58 percent of the 10-year TIPS
supply, which was their largest share at a 10-year
TIPS auction since November 2013, according to Treasury data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)