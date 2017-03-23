NEW YORK, March 23 The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities to solid investor demand at a yield of 0.466 percent, which was the highest yield at a 10-year TIPS auction since January 2016.

The Treasury awarded large fund managers, small bond dealers and other direct bidders 15.58 percent of the 10-year TIPS supply, which was their largest share at a 10-year TIPS auction since November 2013, according to Treasury data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)