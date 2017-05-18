BRIEF-TPG to make $450 mln minority investment in Vice Media
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
NEW YORK May 18 Indirect bidders including fund managers and foreign central banks on Thursday purchased 80.3 percent of a $11 billion sale of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), the largest share ever at such an auction, Treasury data showed.
But primary dealers, or the top 23 Wall firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve ended with 11.3 percent share, which was a record low for them at a 10-year TIPS auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)
* Says global alternative asset firm TPG will make minority investment of $450 million into company
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. Senate Democrats said they plan to slow Senate business to a crawl starting Monday evening to protest behind-the-scenes Republican work on repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, known as Obamacare.