U.S. sells T-bills at highest interest rates since October 2008

July 24, 2017 / 4:01 PM / in a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold three-month and six-month bills at the highest interest rates since October 2008 amid worries about a delay in debt payments if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling before the government runs out of cash.

The Treasury auctioned $39 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 1.180 percent and $33 billion of six-month T-bills at an interest rate of 1.130 percent.

On Oct. 20, 2008, the Treasury sold three-month T-bills at an interest rate of 1.250 percent. A week later, it sold six-month bills at an interest rate of 1.400 percent.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon

