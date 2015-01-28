NEW YORK Jan 28 Investors and bond dealers bid
heavily on Wednesday for $26 billion of U.S. two-year government
debt shortly before the Federal Reserve releases its latest
policy statement which might offer clues on the timing of when
it could raise interest rates.
The two-year note sale was part of this week's $90 billion
in fixed-rate Treasuries supply.
The ratio of the amount of bids for the two-year note issue
to the amount offered was 3.74, the highest since December 2013
and above last month's 3.21.
The yield on the two-year issue due Jan. 2017
cleared at 0.540 percent, down from 0.703 percent at the prior
auction in December. It was also the lowest yield at a two-year
auction since October.
Short-dated Treasuries yields have fallen this month on
mounting worries that weak global growth and a strong dollar
would hurt the U.S. economic expansion and postpone possible
plans for the Fed to normalize monetary policy in 2015, analysts
said.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's
policy-setting group, is expected to release a statement after a
two-day meeting at about 2 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)