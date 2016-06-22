(Recasts lead, adds background)
NEW YORK, June 22 Large investment managers and
overseas investors bought fewer U.S. 10-year Treasury notes in
June than a month ago, but their purchases remained at elevated
levels due to worries about global growth and Britain's vote on
its European Union membership.
The $20 billion 10-year note auction on June 8 was smaller
than the $23 billion sale conducted in May, Treasury Department
data released on Wednesday showed.
On a percentage basis, indirect bidders which include
investment funds and foreign central banks accounted for 73.63
percent purchases at the June 10-year auction, which was their
largest share on record.
In May, the Treasury awarded indirect bidders 73.48 percent
of the 10-year government debt offered.
Large investment funds bought $10.380 billion at a 10-year
note supply sold in June, compared with the $11.660 billion they
purchased in May, according to the Treasury's auction allotment
data.
Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S.
government debt, bought $5.434 billion of the latest 10-year
supply, down from $7.542 billion in May.
Foreign demand for Treasuries has been robust as the yields
on more than $10 trillion of bonds in Europe and Japan are
running below zero.
The Treasury also sold some of $20 billion of 10-year notes
earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond
dealers.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)