Value Partners says AUM of group as at May 31 was about $15.3 bln
aum of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 May 2017 were approximately us$15.3 billion
* Funds purchase fewer 10-year notes at auction vs January * Foreigners buy most 10-year Treasuries since June (New throughout, adds details and background) Feb 23 Investment funds bought their largest ever sum of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds at an auction, suggesting renewed appetite for longer-dated debt following a bond market rout in the wake of Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win last November. Fund managers bought $9.238 billion of the $15 billion in 30-year or "long" bonds offered on Feb. 9. This was the highest award to fund managers at a 30-year auction since Treasury auction data were available going back to January 2000. In January, investment funds purchased $7.226 billion of long bonds at auction. The latest 30-year bond sale was part of the government's quarterly refunding which also consisted of a $24 billion auction of three-year notes and $23 billion auction of 10-year debt. Fund managers bought $9.718 billion of the 10-year note supply, compared with January's $10.255 billion which was the most they purchased since last September. At the latest three-year auction, they purchased $10.678 billion, up from $9.310 billion in January. Meanwhile, overseas investors, another major group of U.S. government debt holders, bought $5.368 billion at the latest 10-year Treasuries auction. This was their highest amount since June 2016, Treasury data showed. However, foreigners purchased $856 million at the 30-year bond auction, their lowest since last September. It also marked four straight months of decline in their purchases of long bonds at auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's primary money rates edged up slightly this week as liquidity stress from seasonal factors outweighed huge cash injections by the central bank, which kept short-term market rates unchanged after an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike. The People's Bank of China left interest rates for its open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase by the Federal Reserve. In March, the PBOC raised rates within hours of a Fed hike.
Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director