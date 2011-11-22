* Big Four firms making push into 'green' auditing
* Companies own up to pollution, but many skeptical
* Outside audits help fend off 'green washing' claims
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Nov 23 After Office Depot ODP.N was
picketed over its environmental practices in 2003, the big-box
retailer made big changes. It cut off a paper supplier accused
of illegal logging. It started tracking its carbon emissions.
And, like more and more corporations, it began releasing
independent audits of its environmental progress.
Eight years later, the company has more recycled products,
a smaller carbon footprint and has won praise from conservation
groups. Annual environmental audits reinforce all this.
"We want to showcase our performance accurately and
positively without sugar-coating metrics," said Yalmaz
Siddiqui, the company's head of environmental strategy.
Green audits - which for medium-sized companies can easily
cost more than $100,000 - are helping a growing number of
corporations assert their environmental responsibility in the
face of scrutiny from the government, as well as consumers.
Regulators are making more demands. For example, companies
that label their products as eco-friendly likely will face
tougher oversight from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission under
guidelines proposed a year ago.
Environmentalists make demands also. Overly positive green
claims regularly trigger protest campaigns by such groups as
Greenpeace. Green audits can also help companies find energy
savings, fend off publicity nightmares and attract investors
concerned about climate change.
For accounting firms, green audits are a business
opportunity and the industry's Big Four - PwC, KPMG, Ernst &
Young and Deloitte - are aggressively pursuing it.
GREEN CREDENTIALS AT RISK
Companies for years have released environmental reports
separate from their financial statements. It started with oil
companies trying to repair their image after the 1989 Valdez
oil spill. Most big companies' websites link to sustainability
or corporate responsibility reports, voluntary accounts of
environmental and social impacts. At times it can be difficult
to tell how much of a difference companies are making overall.
"Plenty of companies are taking actions to reduce their
environmental footprints," said Sandy Nessing, head of
sustainability at power group American Electric Power (AEP.N).
These activities run the gamut from retail titan Wal-Mart
(WMT.N), which is cutting back on packaging, to drinks maker
Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), which is trimming water use, she said.
But watchdog groups and the public can still cast a
skeptical eye on reports about companies' green achievements if
they are not audited.
Kimberly-Clark (KMB.N) endured a nearly five-year campaign
by Greenpeace, which alleged the paper products company was
getting pulp from sensitive forest habitats and misleading the
public about it in its sustainability report.
Kimberly-Clark has since started having its reports
reviewed by a sustainability consultant and an outside advisory
board. It also worked with Greenpeace and in 2009 announced a
tighter policy on buying fiber.
"We don't believe we misled anyone," said Kimberly-Clark
spokeswoman Kay Jackson.
The company already had a strong forestry policy and the
Greenpeace agreement just "raised the bar," she said.
Preserving brand names is the No. 1 reason companies
complete environmental audits, according to a new survey
released by KPMG.
POWERFUL INVESTORS BACK AUDITS
Green auditing has been slower to take off in the United
States than in the European Union, where companies need
accurate counts of carbon discharges to comply with an
emissions trading scheme.
Nessing at AEP said her company finds it hard to justify
the cost of an external audit and is using its own internal
auditors to review its reports.
Even so, some of America's biggest corporations, from
United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) to Goldman Sachs (GS.N), have
had audits done over the past two years.
Though the United States has not legislated carbon trading,
investors are pressing companies to disclose their emissions.
The Carbon Disclosure Project, a London-based nonprofit
group, says it has 551 institutional investors with $71
trillion in assets backing its efforts to gather emissions data
from major companies. It ranks companies on carbon disclosure
quality and gives credit for third-party verification.
Another key proponent of audits is the $218 billion
California Public Employees Retirement System, the largest U.S.
public pension fund, which announced in May that it will put
more focus on sustainability in all its investment decisions.
Much of the work of auditing emissions has been going to
global certification experts like Bureau Veritas, or the Big
Four. Deloitte [DLTE.UL], Ernst & Young [ERNY.UL], KPMG
[KPMG.UL] and PwC [PWC.UL] are pushing into this market with
new hires or acquisitions of carbon consulting firms.
DRAWBACKS
Audits are not all the same, nor are they a cure-all.
Some auditors only verify numerical data, such as carbon
emissions, and do not check the accuracy of the glowing
narratives about companies' environmental achievements and
goals that often dominate reports.
Moreover, there are no firm rules for environmental reports
comparable to the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
(GAAP) and SEC requirements for financial statements.
Most companies follow guidelines of the Amsterdam-based
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), a coalition of governments,
businesses and public interest groups that fosters
environmental and social reporting. But some environmental
activists say those standards have shortcomings.
For example, companies that are not doing a good job of
reducing certain persistent toxic chemicals can just omit
mention of them, said Sanford Lewis, a counsel for the Investor
Environmental Health Network, a group that encourages companies
to reduce use of toxic chemicals.
GRI's principles say companies should include all material
information, but Lewis's group has been pressing for more
specific guidelines and not to leave it up to companies to
decide what is material.
"There are reports that are leaving out essential
information that's needed to make them not 'greenwashing' and
not fundamentally misleading," Lewis said.
GRI is reviewing its guidelines and considering a switch
from broad principles to more detailed rules, including a
standard set of disclosures companies would have to report on
as a minimum, GRI spokeswoman Marjolein Baghuis said.
Companies with persistent toxic chemicals should be
reporting them under current guidelines, she said.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Howard Goller and Kevin
Drawbaugh, Gary Hill)