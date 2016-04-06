GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors play safe as Syria tensions rise
LONDON, April 11 Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as growing tensions over Syria put the U.S. administration and Russia on a collision course.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $386 million sale of precision-guided bombs to Australia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday.
The agency said the government of Australia had requested up to 2,950 GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs, up to 50 guided test vehicles plus support and test equipment as well as other support.
The total estimated value of the potential deal would be $386 million, the agency said. Congress was notified of the possible sale on Monday, it said.
The GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bomb I was developed by Boeing Co and went into production a decade ago. The compact size and precision guidance allow warplanes to accurately strike more targets per sortie while minimizing collateral damage, Boeing says. (Reporting by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)
* Kerr mines strengthens board and management with new appointments