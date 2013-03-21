* Boys four times more likely than girls to have diagnosis
* Milder cases made up much of the increase
(Adds CDC and expert interview, byline, background)
By Julie Steenhuysen
March 20 As many as one in 50 U.S. school age
children have a diagnosis of autism, up 72 percent since 2007,
but much of the increase involves milder cases, suggesting the
rise is linked to better recognition of autism symptoms and not
more cases, government researchers said on Wednesday.
Overall, the telephone survey of more than 100,000 parents
found about 2 percent of children ages 6 to 17 have autism, up
from 1.16 percent in 2007, the last time the study was
conducted.
"That translates to 1 million school age children ages 6 to
17 who were reported by their parents to have autism spectrum
disorder," said Stephen Blumberg, a senior scientist at the
National Center for Health Statistics, a part of the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who led the study.
As with prior estimates, boys were much more likely to be
diagnosed with autism than girls, with 1 in 31 school-age boys,
or 3.2 percent, having an autism diagnosis, compared with 1 in
143, or 0.7 percent of girls, having a diagnosis.
"Boys were more than 4 times as likely as girls to have
autism spectrum disorder," Blumberg said.
He said the increase among boys accounted for nearly all of
the overall increase in autism diagnoses.
DIFFERENT METHODOLOGY
The new findings differ sharply from autism data released
just a year ago by the CDC, which said 1 in 88 children in the
United States had autism, a spectrum of disabilities that can
range from highly functioning individuals to those with severe
speech and intellectual disabilities.
In general, individuals with autism struggle with
difficulties in communication, behavior and social interaction.
In the current study, the researchers surveyed parents of
children age 6 to 17 as part of the 2011-2012 National Survey of
Children's Health or NSCH. They compared their findings to the
same study done in 2007, which found 1 in 86 children had an
autism diagnosis.
The estimate from last year involved a review of medical and
educational records of 8 year olds in 14 sites around the
country. Data in the records were last collected in 2008, so the
finding of 1 in 88 is not far off from the 1 in 86 figure in
2007, the starting point of the current study.
Blumberg said much of the increase in the estimates from the
current parent survey was the result of diagnoses of children
with previously unrecognized autism.
Increased awareness of autism differences in children and
better detection of autism symptoms by doctors, especially in
children with milder cases, likely accounts for the increased
diagnoses.
"We think the improved recognition is really a recognition
of autism spectrum disorders in children with previously
unrecognized autism as opposed to new cases," Blumberg said
Symptoms of autism can be seen in children as young as 18
months of age, and doctors are urged to conduct a screening for
developmental delays on all children by age 2. But doctors often
fail to detect mild cases of autism until children enter school,
when parents become aware of their child's troubles making
friends and teachers notice differences in the child's ability
to interact socially, the team said.
"This is not saying anything about an increased risk for
autism but rather that the NSCH is capturing more of the cases
that had been missed previously," said Michael Rosanoff of the
advocacy group Autism Speaks.
For families, the findings mean detection of autism,
particularly milder forms, is improving but could still happen
earlier.
"Even mildly affected children who are in general education
settings can struggle without and benefit from appropriate
autism spectrum disorder services," he said in an e-mail.
While scientists believe genetics account for 80 to 90
percent of the risk for developing autism, a growing number of
studies are beginning to suggest that a father's age at the time
of conception may play a role by increasing risks for genetic
mistakes in the sperm that could be passed along to offspring.
And new research by a British team found that older fathers
are more likely to have grandchildren with autism, suggesting
that risk factors for autism may build up over generations.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Doina Chiacu and
Cynthia Osterman)