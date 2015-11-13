By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Nov 13 A new survey of parents suggests
that as many as one out of every 45 U.S. children aged between 3
and 17 years have autism, a number that far exceeds official
U.S. estimates of one in 68 children, U.S. researchers said on
Friday.
The new parent survey results reflect a nearly doubling in
autism rates over the last three years, but researchers at the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which released
the data, say the shift is largely due to a change in the way
the survey questions were worded.
The new numbers, which are based solely on a parent survey,
do not replace CDC's official autism estimate of one in 68,
which is based on more extensive research than parental surveys,
agency researchers said.
For its survey, the CDC's National Center for Health
Statistics contacted 43,283 parents using a new set of survey
questions that included more specific diagnostic terms. Those
changes may have caused more parents to say that their child had
been diagnosed with autism or other developmental disabilities.
For example, the new survey included the names of specific
diagnoses within the autism spectrum such as Asperger's and
pervasive developmental disorder, categories that were "intended
to help cue recall of past diagnoses," the CDC said.
CDC epidemiologist Benjamin Zablotsky told Reuters the new
questions improved the accuracy of the survey, and did not
reflect a surge in prevalence of autism in the United States.
"We obviously can't rule out entirely that there could be a
true increase," Zablotsky said. "But that is something that
would require really dramatic and rapid changes to the risk
factors involved, and that seems unlikely."
In the survey, parents were asked whether they had ever been
told by a doctor that their child had an intellectual
disability, autism or another developmental delay. The
prevalence of autism soared in the new survey, while parents
reported far fewer cases of other developmental delays.
The combined total of autism cases and other developmental
delays, however, was unchanged, suggesting that rewording the
question helped parents answer more accurately, Zablotsky said,.
Michael Rosanoff of the advocacy group Autism Speaks said
the one in 45 estimate is "not surprising" and is likely a more
accurate representation of autism prevalence in the United
States. The group has long suggested that U.S. officials have
been underestimating the commonness of the condition.
Wendy Fournier, president of the National Autism Foundation
and the mother of a 15-year-old child with the condition, said
the results released on Friday offer "newer information that we
feel better reflects the current prevalence of autism."
(Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Julie Steenhuysen)