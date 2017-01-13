WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency chief Gina McCarthy on Friday finalized a determination
that the landmark fuel efficiency rules instituted by President
Barack Obama should be locked in through 2025, a bid to maintain
a key part of his administration's climate legacy.
Major U.S. and foreign automakers have appealed to
President-elect Donald Trump, who has been critical of Obama's
climate policies, to review the rules requiring them to nearly
double fleet-wide fuel efficiency by 2025, saying they impose
significant costs and are out of step with consumer preferences.
As part of a 2012 regulation, EPA had to decide by April
2018 whether to modify the 2022-2025 model year vehicle emission
rules requiring average fleet-wide efficiency of more than 50
miles per gallon. In November, the agency moved up the timetable
for proposing that automakers can meet the 2025 standards.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)