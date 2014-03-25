By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON, March 25
U.S. prosecutors are
considering using the legal theory behind a $1.2 billion penalty
imposed on Toyota to go after misconduct in industries
ranging from auto and airplane makers to mining, a Justice
Department official told Reuters.
The charges of wire fraud against Toyota for concealing
safety problems marked the first criminal case of its kind
against an auto company. The announcement last week of the
settlement between the Department of Justice and Toyota
immediately prompted speculation about its ramifications for
General Motors, which is under investigation over its
handling of a problem with ignition switches.
Prosecutors have generally used a narrower approach in
previous criminal cases against companies for misleading the
public over safety issues. Pharmaceutical firms, for example,
have been prosecuted under a law that makes it a crime to market
drugs for uses other than those that have been approved as safe
by the FDA.
Auto companies, too, are subject to a specific law that
makes it a crime for them to mislead regulators about safety
defects.
Rather than prosecute Toyota under that law, the TREAD Act,
the Justice Department relied on a broad theory arguing that
misleading statements about major safety issues constitute wire
fraud.
That theory could be applied across industries, including
against companies that build planes or trains, or potentially
the mining and oil sectors, the DOJ official and legal experts
said.
"A case of this size is designed to set an example to entire
industries," said Brandon Garrett, a University of Virginia Law
School professor and expert on corporate crime.
"This isn't a cautious foray into criminal investigations
and prosecutions in the auto area," he said, "This case is
designed to send a big message."
The framework gives prosecutors the ability to go after
industries that haven't been subject to much criminal
prosecution in the past.
Criminal cases involving corporate malfeasance are often
hard to prove against specific individuals, so it is unclear
whether the Justice Department's new framework could also target
executives responsible for the conduct. No Toyota executives
were charged over their role in the misconduct.
It is unclear if the Justice Department has active
investigations into such conduct outside of the auto industry.
The Justice official declined to comment on whether there were
any such probes.
PROVING CRIMINAL INTENT
The government is investigating General Motors' handling of
a defect in some cars that can lead the ignition to shift
suddenly from the "run" position to "accessory," causing the
steering, brakes and airbag systems to lose power. GM has said
it received reports of 12 deaths and 34 crashes in cars with the
defect.
While he did not refer to GM specifically, Attorney General
Eric Holder said when announcing the Toyota deal that he
expected that settlement to serve as a model for how prosecutors
would approach future cases involving "similarly situated
companies."
Prosecutors are required to prove criminal intent in order
to bring such cases, so would need to prove that a company
specifically sought to mislead regulators or the public in order
to protect its sales.
As part of its settlement, Toyota admitted it misled
Americans about two different problems that caused cars to
accelerate even as drivers tried to slow them down.
In a lengthy statement of facts, the auto maker admitted it
left out of a recall some vehicles including the top-selling
Corolla which was described within the company as having among
the worst problems with floor mats that trapped acceleration
pedals.
And it admitted it concealed from the public and regulators
a separate problem with the acceleration pedal itself.
Legal experts said the new avenue for prosecution could
force companies to pay closer attention to their public
statements.
"Prosecutors can only be as successful as the facts allow,
but the Toyota agreement puts companies on notice that when you
have a problem, you need to deal with it quickly and
forthrightly," said Daniel Suleiman, a former top official in
the Justice Department's criminal division who is now a
white-collar criminal defense lawyer at Covington & Burling.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Caren Bohan and
Andrew Hay)