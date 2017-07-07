WASHINGTON, July 7 The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday it was reexamining a rule that adjusts civil penalties related to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards for inflation.

NHTSA said in a statement it was reconsidering the Dec. 28, 2016, final rule, and was seeking comment on the appropriate inflationary adjustment. It also said it was delaying the effective date of this rule during the reconsideration period. (Reporting by Eric Beech)