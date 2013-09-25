By Soyoung Kim and Deepa Seetharaman
NEW YORK/DETROIT, Sept 25 Chrysler Group LLC's
second-largest shareholder, a union healthcare trust fund, has
tapped Deutsche Bank for advice on how to exit its
41.5 percent stake in No. 3 U.S. automaker, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
The investment bank is advising the trust fund, which is
affiliated with the United Auto Workers union, in the midst of
intensifying and heated talks with main owner Italian automaker
Fiat SpA over the stake's value.
The trust fund is weighing the benefits of a gradual sale of
its stake through an initial public offering against an outright
sale to Fiat, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be
identified because of the confidential nature of the matter.
Fiat, which owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler, wants to buy out
the UAW trust and gain full control of the company. But the
trust's asking price of more than $5 billion is far more than
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is willing to pay.
The feud came to a head on Monday when the trust, known as
the VEBA, forced Chrysler to file IPO paperwork.
The VEBA won the right to do this under the terms of Chrysler's
2009 government-backed bankruptcy restructuring.
The IPO process would put Marchionne, who has run both
automakers since 2009, in the awkward spot of having to sell
potential investors on a stock offering he has sought to avoid.
He has publicly said an IPO would undermine his plans to
merge the two companies and create the world's seventh-largest
auto group. Monday's filing now steps up pressure on Marchionne
to seal a deal with the VEBA and avoid going public.
The VEBA, which pays medical benefits for blue-collar auto
retirees, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Brock Fiduciary, which has managed the trust's holdings in
Chrysler since 2010, and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank has worked with VEBA on other deals in the
past. Alain Lebec, the investment banker leading the Brock team,
has close ties with Paul Stefanick, co-head of global investment
banking coverage and advisory at Deutsche Bank. Both bankers
previously worked at Merrill Lynch.
Fiat hired a veteran of the 2009 U.S. auto bailout, Lazard
Vice Chairman Ron Bloom, in a bid to break the impasse with the
VEBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co was appointed
to lead the Chrysler IPO if the Fiat buyout fails to happen.
A buyout of the VEBA's stake would allow Fiat to gain full
access to Chrysler's cash and technology to stay competitive.
Marchionne has guided the U.S. automaker's unlikely comeback
that has pushed its value above $10 billion, according to some
analyst estimates. But the talks with the VEBA have tested his
considerable talents as a dealmaker.