DETROIT Oct 27 Toyota Motor Corp's
namesake brand and its Lexus luxury brand finished one-and-two
for the second year in a row in Consumer Reports' annual quality
survey of the U.S. new-vehicle market, the influential magazine
said on Monday.
The four lowest-scoring brands were all from Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles' Chrysler Group, as were five of the bottom seven.
Fiat scored the lowest of the 28 brands and the Fiat 500L was
named the least reliable among 265 models included in the
survey.
The survey is seen as a key factor in influencing American
car shoppers.
Jake Fisher, director of automotive testing for Consumer
Reports, said it seems Chrysler has been "picking less reliable
partners" as times goes on, from Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp
to German's Daimler AG to Italy's Fiat.
However, poor results do not always translate into weaker
sales. For instance, Chrysler's brands have been at or near the
bottom of the survey since at least 2009, while the group's
share of the U.S. market has risen to 12.2 percent this year
through September from less than 9 percent in 2009.
The biggest complaint about new cars and trucks is that
infotainment systems do not work well.
Infotainment systems include safety features, as well as
satellite radio and hands-free telephone and internet
capabilities, usually displayed on video screens on dashboards.
Fisher said the complaints about infotainment systems are
about how they perform after a driver understands them, not
about them not being intuitive.
The biggest gain in this year's survey was by Ford Motor
Co's luxury Lincoln brand, up 12 spots to 15th place. The
biggest drop was recorded by Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz because of a poor showing for its new CLA model.
Fisher said Toyota brands perform well because the automaker
takes a deliberate approach to introducing new features while
others that forge ahead with developing technology, power train
and design features have the greatest chance to disappoint.
Ford performed miserably in the survey just a few years ago
because of its "MyTouch" infotainment systems. But the complaint
rate for the system is much improved in this year's survey,
Fisher said.
Japanese brands, which have dominated the survey in recent
years, took the first four places, with Mazda Motor Corp
third and Honda Motor Co fourth. Fifth was
Volkswagen AG's luxury brand Audi, followed by the
lone domestic brand in the top 10, General Motors Co's
Buick at No. 6.
Rounding out the top 10 were Fuji Heavy Industries' Subaru
, Toyota's youth-oriented Scion, VW's Porsche sports car
brand and Kia Motors Corp's namesake brand.
The survey was completed out by 1.1 million consumers, down
from 1.3 million in 2010.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)