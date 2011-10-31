* Seek congressional intervention; not ruling out lawsuit
* Obama latest fuel rule proposal due out in weeks
* Auto dealers are "heavy hitter" contributor to lawmakers
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 U.S. auto dealers are
working to undo the Obama administration's fuel efficiency
agenda, replacing car companies that for years kept such
mandates at bay with the help of allies in Congress.
The car industry is facing dramatic new standards that
would double efficiency targets to 54 miles per gallon by 2025,
under an administration plan unveiled in July and set to be
officially proposed in the coming weeks. [ID:nN1E76S0XO]
Automakers have traditionally carried the torch for modest
fuel efficiency mandates, arguing that aggressive targets could
drive up vehicle cost, compromise safety, and limit consumer
choice.
But car executives agreed to the ambitious targets during
negotiations this spring, going along with an administration
that rescued the U.S. industry from collapse in 2009. General
Motors (GM.N) and Chrysler FIA.MI owe their continued
existence to Obama, and taxpayers still own a third of GM.
Virtually all big automakers reluctantly agreed to the 2025
deal in the talks led by the White House, leaving dealers on
their own to fight the new standards.
"This is a big jump, and we'd like to slow this process
down and find out what's working and what's not," said Dave
Westcott, who operates two North Carolina showrooms and is an
executive with a trade group behind the delay effort. "We'd
like the public to be in control of what they would like."
Dealers are backing a Republican measure that would remove
the influence of federal environmental regulators and the state
of California in establishing national mileage standards.
Dealers are also weighing a lawsuit if legislative efforts
tied to a spending bill in the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives fail. So far, there is no companion proposal in
the Senate, which is led by Democrats who are aligned with
Obama on the issue.
President Barack Obama has championed higher auto fuel
efficiency as the single most important step the United States
can take to reduce its dependence on foreign oil. It will also
cut emissions of greenhouse gases.
Environmental groups have appealed to the National
Automobile Dealers Association to drop their objections,
pointing out that a number of carmakers offer exceptionally
efficient vehicles that are also popular with consumers.
PRICE-SENSITIVE CONSUMERS
Fuel economy politics have become more complicated with the
recent introduction of the Environmental Protection Agency in
federal rulemaking. California is an additional complication,
with its desire to set its own regulations in its huge market.
Dealers want to return to when the Department of
Transportation alone set fuel targets. For 30 years the
standards went up incrementally, if at all, due mainly to the
political muscle of automakers.
Auto dealers believe the recent White House agreement --
which they were excluded from -- bullies business and
consumers.
They and other industry insiders complain it exceeds a
reasonable embrace of hybrid and electric-engine technologies
that have been slow to catch on with average car buyers.
Hybrids make up less than 3 percent of the overall U.S.
sales market. And first-year sales of electric and mostly
electric cars only made up only 0.12 percent of the 9.4 million
cars and trucks sold overall through September of this year.
Jeremy Anwyl, chief executive of buyer research group
Edmunds.com, said the gradual improvement in fuel efficiency
standards over the past decade enabled carmakers to introduce
hybrids and other technologies while maintaining quality.
He said the accelerated standards risk a repeat of quality
and reliability problems in the late 1970s and early 1980s when
environmental and safety regulations converged on the
industry.
Dealers also complain that the higher costs of new
technology will suppress sales as the struggling economy makes
buyers more price sensitive.
For the 2012-2016 standards finalized last year, that
culminate in an average fleet efficiency of 35 mpg, regulators
estimate an average cost increase to consumers of $950.
"With the economy now, customers are so price sensitive,"
said Forrest McConnell, who owns Honda and Acura franchises in
Alabama. "There is no problem with going up (in mpg) but it's a
balancing act."
A White House spokesman, asked to comment for this story,
did not address dealer complaints specifically, but said the
that negotiated agreement underpinning the new fuel rules had
the support of more than a dozen U.S. and overseas automakers.
BIG-DOLLAR DONATIONS
Dealers are embedded in their communities, are significant
employers, and are barometers of economic health on the local
level. They also represent the biggest source of campaign cash
within the transportation industry, according to the Center for
Responsive Politics.
The National Automobile Dealers Association ranks No. 19
overall on the CRP's list of "heavy hitter" contributors.
Dealers gave $2.6 million to candidates and political
committees in the 2010 election cycle and historically favor
Republicans. Donations for the 2012 campaign cycle have gone to
Republicans by a 2 to 1 margin.
House Speaker John Boehner spoke to the dealers'
association last month in Washington after which hundreds of
members accelerated their lobbying. Rank and file Republicans
also support efforts to upend fuel rules.
More than 60 members of the House wrote to Appropriations
Committee Chairman Harold Rogers and Interior and Environment
Subcommittee Chairman Michael Simpson last week supporting the
legislative initiative.
The amendment to spending legislation would affect EPA's
ability to work on fuel economy through September 2012, the end
of the current fiscal year.
Such a strategy, if it becomes law, could kill the new
regulation if Obama loses reelection to a Republican candidate
inclined to drop the effort. Otherwise, high visibility
pressure keeps the issue in the spotlight with the rule
proposal under consideration.
Bailey Wood, the legislative affairs chief of the dealer
group representing nearly 17,000 showrooms, said membership
would concentrate for now on getting the House measure passed.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)