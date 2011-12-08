* Motorists support measures to curb phone use
WASHINGTON Dec 8 Most U.S. motorists surveyed
acknowledged few situations in which they would not use a cell
phone or text while behind the wheel although they support
measures to curb both practices, data released on Thursday by
the Transportation Department showed.
The findings were part of a study of driver behavior
launched to help regulators understand "why some people
continue to make bad decisions" about driving while distracted,
officials said.
"What's clear from all of the information we have is that
driver distraction continues to be a major problem," said David
Strickland, the top U.S. auto safety regulator as head of the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The survey results were released as Strickland's agency
finalized traffic fatality figures showing 32,855 people were
killed on U.S. roads in 2010, about 1,000 fewer than the 33,808
deaths in 2009.
Fatalities declined even though drivers on U.S. roads
traveled 46 billion more miles last year, an increase of 1.6
percent.
The fatality rate of 1.10 deaths per 100 million miles
traveled compares to rate of 1.15 in 2009.
Distracted driving deaths totaled 3,092 last year but the
agency believes the total could be higher due to an
unwillingness of drivers to always admit behavior, a lack of
witnesses to a crash in some cases or the death of the driver.
NHTSA said that 5 percent of motorists observed at any one
time last year were talking on a hand-held cell phone,
unchanged from 2009.
Key findings of the national distracted driving survey show
that more than three quarters of motorists say they are willing
to answer a call while behind the wheel and rarely consider
traffic conditions when deciding whether to pick up their
phone. Many said they would send a text while driving.
A third of the same drivers said, however, that they would
feel unsafe as a passenger if their driver was using a phone.
(Reporting by John Crawley; editing by Philip Barbara)