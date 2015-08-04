Aug 4 The economist for the National Automobile Dealers Association said that U.S. sales will peak at a record high in 2016 and then slide back to about last year's level.

Steven Szakaly, economist for the U.S. auto dealer lobbying organization, said sales of new vehicles will hit a record 17.46 million next year, then slide back to 16.65 million vehicles in 2017.

"Employment is doing very well, which is critical to new- and used-car sales, and we expect gasoline prices to continue to remain low," Szakaly said in a statement issued by the NADA.

Szakaly spoke on Tuesday at the Center for Automotive Research annual autos conference near Traverse City, Michigan.

July U.S. auto sales were a robust 17.55 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, according to Autodata Corp.

NADA sees 2015 auto sales at 17.17 million vehicles, which would be a 4.4 percent rise from the previous year.

Auto sales have steadily been recovering since hitting 10.4 million vehicles in 2009.

The current annual record for U.S. new vehicle sales is 17.35 million in 2000. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)