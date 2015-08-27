DETROIT Aug 27 This week's fall in equities
markets is not expected to have a major impact on August U.S.
auto sales, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive
said on Thursday.
The consultancies say monthly auto sales to be reported next
Tuesday by major automakers will show a decline of 3.9 percent
from a year ago, to 1.52 million vehicles.
This is "due to a quirk in the calendar" that pushes results
of Labor Day weekend sales into September, JD Power and LMC
said. While Labor Day is always in September, automakers
normally count that weekend's sales in August results.
The annualized rate of sales for August will be 17.2 million
vehicles, and the two consultancies maintained the forecast for
2015 at 17.1 million vehicles.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Matthew Lewis)