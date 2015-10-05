(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 5 U.S. motorists are opting for
larger, more powerful cars with worse fuel economy in response
to the sharp drop in gasoline prices.
The average fuel economy for vehicles sold in the United
States in September was 25.2 miles per gallon, down by 0.6 mpg
since August 2014, according to the University of Michigan
Transportation Research Institute.
"The decline likely reflects the decreased price of gasoline
in September and the consequent increased sales of pickup
trucks, sport-utility vehicles and crossovers," the institute
said.
Fuel economy, using window-sticker values, has increased by
5.1 mpg, about 25 percent, since October 2007, when the
institute began monitoring, thanks to higher fuel prices and
tougher government standards.
But the improvement has stalled as the reduction in fuel
prices has encouraged buyers to trade efficiency for increased
size and power (www.umich.edu/~umtriswt/img/EDI_mpg_September-2015.png).
In the first nine months of 2015, sales of light trucks, a
category that includes SUVs and pickups, surged more than 11
percent compared with the same period in 2014. Car sales dropped
nearly 2 percent, according to WardsAuto.
According to OPEC, the same trend is evident in China: lower
prices are encouraging consumers to purchase larger and more
fuel-hungry vehicles ("Monthly Oil Market Report" Sept 2015).
Citing data from the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers, OPEC noted car sales were up 3 percent in
January-July compared with the same period in 2014, but sales of
SUVs surged 44 percent.
Sales of larger vehicles, coupled with a big increase in the
traffic in the United States and a number of other economies,
have produced an increase in gasoline consumption compared with
the previous trend.
The boost to fuel consumption relative to trend from
increased driving will probably fade as gasoline prices
stabilise and consumers become more accustomed to them.
In some sense, the boost from driving is likely to be a
one-time gain, most of which will come in the first 12-24 months
after prices fall, as driving behaviour adjusts.
But if prices remain at current low levels the boost from
larger vehicles will grow over time as the light vehicle fleet
slowly turns over and trucks increase their share at the expense
of cars.
The longer fuel prices stay (relatively) low the bigger the
impact on fuel consumption from changes in buying habits and the
fleet mix.
