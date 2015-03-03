UPDATE 1-Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
March 27 Viacom Inc on Monday named Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's movie studio, to run its Paramount Pictures unit.
DETROIT, March 3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported that U.S. February sales rose 6 percent, which missed analysts' expectations and put into question the bullish outlook for monthly industry sales.
Fiat Chrysler's U.S. arm said it expects the auto industry to record seasonally adjusted annualized sales of 16.5 million vehicles for February, which does not include medium and heavy trucks. This would widely miss estimates.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 The National Football League said on Monday that team owners on Monday gave the green light to the Raiders to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, paving the way for the building of a new, $1.9 billion stadium in Sin City.